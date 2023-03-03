Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pedestrian killed, police searching for driver

A person died Wednesday and police are still searching for the driver who they believe hit the...
A person died Wednesday and police are still searching for the driver who they believe hit the pedestrian.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A person died Wednesday and police are still searching for the driver who they believe hit the pedestrian.

Whitesboro Police said the victim was struck by a vehicle on Highway 82 Wednesday night around 7 p.m., just a few miles east of Highway 377.

If you witnessed the incident, you are asked to call the Whitesboro Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
A Beautiful Weekend Is Ahead!
Law enforcement in Lamar County are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a murder.
Sheriffs searching for vehicle, alleged murder suspect
Highway 82 was shut down Wednesday night after a crash.
Highway 82 shut down in Whitesboro after crash
Former Ardmore charity director Roslyn Haile plead guilty in federal court to bank and tax fraud.
Former Ardmore charity director pleads guilty to fraud
David Carl Griffin, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming...
Contractor sentenced after scamming Grayson County property owners out of $300k

Latest News

Durant, Okla.
Hail storm causes damage, wreaks havoc across Texoma
“The people voted to make it illegal. They didn’t vote on the punishment. The state legislators...
Cockfighting bills that would reduce punishment spark controversy
Ice, thunderstorms, hail, flooding: what experts say about this winters weather array
Ice, thunderstorms, hail, flooding: what experts say about this winters weather array
Ice, thunderstorms, hail, flooding: what experts say about this winters weather array
Ice, thunderstorms, hail, flooding: what experts say about this winters weather array