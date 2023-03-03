Pedestrian killed, police searching for driver
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A person died Wednesday and police are still searching for the driver who they believe hit the pedestrian.
Whitesboro Police said the victim was struck by a vehicle on Highway 82 Wednesday night around 7 p.m., just a few miles east of Highway 377.
If you witnessed the incident, you are asked to call the Whitesboro Police Department.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.