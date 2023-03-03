Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Shaquille O’Neal creates mentorship program to help middle schoolers succeed

Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after...
Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after donating $1 million to the program.(WGCL)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Shaquille O’Neal is teaming up with law enforcement in Georgia to start a mentorship program for middle school students.

On Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced the Setting up Students for Success – or S3 – program for students ages 11-14.

“The goal of S3 is to engage and empower students while helping them transition through the various progressive stages of life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The monthly program also aims to close the communication gap between parents and their children.

The first session of S3 will take place March 16.

Sign ups are full for now, but interested participants can click here for more information.

O’Neal is no stranger to helping kids. Among his many philanthropic ventures, he donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club of Henry County last year, saying the organization kept him out of trouble as a child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
A Beautiful Weekend Is Ahead!
Law enforcement in Lamar County are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a murder.
Sheriffs searching for vehicle, alleged murder suspect
Highway 82 was shut down Wednesday night after a crash.
Highway 82 shut down in Whitesboro after crash
Former Ardmore charity director Roslyn Haile plead guilty in federal court to bank and tax fraud.
Former Ardmore charity director pleads guilty to fraud
David Carl Griffin, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming...
Contractor sentenced after scamming Grayson County property owners out of $300k

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP...
Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia
A person died Wednesday and police are still searching for the driver who they believe hit the...
Pedestrian killed, police searching for driver
A Facebook post on grocery dividers by meteorologist Ryan Vaughan from KAIT, a Gray Television...
Meteorologist’s Facebook post on grocery dividers sparks wild debate
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
Hobbs vows not to carry out execution scheduled by court