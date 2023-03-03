Spring refresh: revamping & preparing a shelter plan for severe weather

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma already got its first dose of stormy spring-like weather Thursday.

Emergency managers said it’s certainly a good time to refresh your safety plan.

“Severe weather can impact our area at any time, but coming into spring, it is more frequent that we see these setups,” said Samantha Allison, the Assistant Emergency Manager for Grayson County.

Severe spring weather is already here in late winter.

Storms brought hail, rain, and tornado warnings on Thursday.

“The biggest thing we want everybody to remember is you should take shelter when any warning is issued for your location, whether that is a tornado warning or a severe thunderstorm warning,” said Allison. “Those can be very hazardous as well.”

If you haven’t already, OEM recommends making your shelter plan now.

“If you do have a safe room or storm shelter, that’s a great place to be,” said Allison. “You want to make sure that beforehand, you’ve prepared it for possible going into it. If you do not, you want to be in the most central room of your house that does not have any windows.”

Thursday’s storms rolled in just as schools and workplaces were letting out.

If you find yourself out and about, Allison warns there are no public shelters in Grayson county.

“The reason being is a lot of folks could possibly get into danger on the way leaving where they are to get to those public shelters,” said Allison.

She adds the best thing to do if you aren’t home and a tornado or thunderstorm warning goes off is to get inside at the nearest building.

“If you find yourself out of the house or out of a building, you want to see if you can safely get to a building first to shelter,” said Allison. “That would be the safest option. We really don’t want to see folks out on the roads.”

Spring may be bringing in more warm weather, but often some not-so-welcome storms.

