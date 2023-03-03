Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Three people arrested after leading police on short pursuit

Kenneth West, Chase Randy and Crystal Myers (from left) were arrested after a chase in Choctaw...
Kenneth West, Chase Randy and Crystal Myers (from left) were arrested after a chase in Choctaw County.(Choctaw County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested after a chase in Choctaw County.

Hugo Police tried to pull over Kenneth West, but he fled.

After a short pursuit, police were able to arrest him for eluding and driving without a license, along with meth and marijuana charges.

His passengers, Chase Randy and Crystal Myers, were also arrested on drug possession and an outstanding warrant for obstructing an officer, respectively.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Rawlins, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking and continuous violence...
Sherman man sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking
David Carl Griffin, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming...
Contractor sentenced after scamming Grayson County property owners out of $300k
Former Ardmore charity director Roslyn Haile plead guilty in federal court to bank and tax fraud.
Former Ardmore charity director pleads guilty to fraud
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Texoma tornado threat ending
Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
Body found in car at Sherman Walmart identified

Latest News

Dakota Hunter Parker, 28, of Pittsburg, was arrested after police said he attempted to set an...
Man arrested after attempting to set apartment on fire, police say
Photos were sent in by viewers of hail in Grayson County Thursday.
Reports of hail and damage across Texoma on Thursday
Whitesboro free lunch
Whitesboro ISD implements program that allows all students to eat lunch for free
Whitesboro free lunch
Whitesboro free lunch