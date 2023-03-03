Three people arrested after leading police on short pursuit

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested after a chase in Choctaw County.

Hugo Police tried to pull over Kenneth West, but he fled.

After a short pursuit, police were able to arrest him for eluding and driving without a license, along with meth and marijuana charges.

His passengers, Chase Randy and Crystal Myers, were also arrested on drug possession and an outstanding warrant for obstructing an officer, respectively.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.