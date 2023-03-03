Texoma Local
Whitesboro ISD implements program that allows all students to eat lunch for free

By Kayla Holt
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pizza, spaghetti, and salad.

That’s what’s on the menu at Whitesboro high school and best of all, its all free.

“We have the Committee Community Eligibility Program. It gets us free breakfast and lunches for all the schools from kindergarten up to high school,” Cafeteria Director, Lindsey Anderle said.

Started by Whitesboro’s late Cafeteria Director, Alicia Tracy, who wanted every child to enjoy a hot meal, prepared with care.

“She wanted us to have free meals every year, even when the government was trying to make them pay, but she fought for it, and she got it,” Anderle said.

So, no child has to go without.

“Sometimes they don’t get to eat at home. Sometimes they may not have stuff to eat. So, it’s just good that they get to eat at school at least,” Kitchen Manager, Sara Hamon said.

And here, there are plenty of options.

" I feel like a lot of our homemade stuff is a fan favorite...we’ve got alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs. We do lasagna, chicken, spaghetti,” Anderle said.

The Whitesboro kitchen even caters to students when they’re away.

“When they go to their meets and everything in their games, we do catering for them. That way they don’t have to worry about getting it outside of the school,” Anderle explained.

This is the legacy of the, Alicia Tracy.

" I know she was proud of her work, work that she did up here. and she loved the kids, love feeding them, and she took pride in all of our work making those standards high and as following them,” Anderle exclaimed.

Making sure that no student goes hungry.

