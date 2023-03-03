Windy, Chilly Start to Friday, Sun Returns by Afternoon
Next chance for storms arrives in about 5 days
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Expect a windy and chilly start to your Friday with lows in the 30s and 40s, but a freeze is not expected. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph overnight and 20-30mph on Friday. Friday starts off cloudy but becomes sunny by afternoon. Highs will only be in the 50s.
Our chilly spell is short-lived as warmer winds return for this weekend and we’re back to 60s by Sunday and 70s by Monday.
Another rain-maker arrives the middle of next week, severe potential is uncertain at this point. Both the GFS and Euro models show a surge of cold air arriving late next week.
