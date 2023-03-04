Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger and forcing the aircraft to divert to Bradley International Airport, officials said Saturday.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB, which launched an investigation, was interviewing the two crew members and surviving passengers, and the jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis, Sulick said.

A Federal Aviation Administration database showed the jet was owned by Conexon, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The company declined to comment Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died Wednesday and police are still searching for the driver who they believe hit the...
Pedestrian killed, police searching for driver
Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.
Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping
Both boys fell nearly 100 feet down the cliff and into a creek.
7-year-old Ada boy saves brother who falls from cliff
Durant, Okla.
Hail storm causes damage, wreaks havoc across Texoma
Police are investigating an arson-homicide after a woman was found dead in a house fire.
Police investigate arson-homicide after woman found dead in house fire

Latest News

Tishomingo celebrates new Veteran Center opening
Tishomingo celebrates the opening of veteran’s center
Amazon says construction on their second headquarters in Arlington is paused. (WUSA, NBBJ,...
Amazon pauses construction second HQ site
A small Texas town is searching for answers after three children were stabbed to death at home....
Three children fatally stabbed, 2 others injured
TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the...
TSA agents find cat in traveler’s carry-on bag after sent through X-ray machine