Chilly Nights, Sunny Days

Mid-Week Storms LESS Likely to Be Severe
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
It’s an outdoor-friendly weekend for Texoma with a sunny 70 degree day for Saturday, it will be a bit breezy but speeds should run 15 to 20 mph – not extreme.

Southerly winds increase on Sunday, up to 30 mph, and temperatures follow suit as they punch into the upper 70s with another sunny one on tap.

Clouds increase early next week and we may see several days of on again, off again, rain as a slow-moving upper low comes our way. Right now, the severe potential looks much lower than with the past two systems. Chilly air is expected for next weekend behind a very strong cold front.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

