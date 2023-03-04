Texoma Local
Durant tornado sirens stayed silent despite warning

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -While Bryan County was under a tornado warning Thursday night, sirens in Durant were not triggered.

A spokesperson for the City of Durant said they experienced radio interference.

The city did not go into detail on how that affected the sirens that were not sounded.

The Durant Emergency Management Department met Friday morning to discuss how to prevent this problem in the future.

