Man says he paid Denison apartments’ water bill, enters contract to renovate complexes

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - In January, tenants at two Denison utility-included apartment complexes received water disconnect notices for March.

The outstanding bill was paid at the eleventh hour, but city officials legally couldn’t disclose to News 12 who paid the bill or the amount.

Shortly after, a man named Brandon Wurz reached out to News 12, claiming he paid it.

“We realized we had to do the right thing,” said Wurz. “We went ahead and paid the bill.”

Sharing his transaction information, Brandon Wurz said he paid the more than $75,000 water bill for East Coast and Circle apartments with the help of an equity group.

The City of Denison still maintains it can’t disclose utility account information.

“Several of the tenants came to us and said they can’t move and not to say they were trying to put it on us, but they were asking us for help,” said Wurz.

Wurz owns Renovation Capital, a real estate investment company.

“These older buildings, usually, they’re at a price point where we can still make a somewhat of a return by delivering somewhat of a nice product for the tenants,” said Wurz.

He agreed to share with News 12 a property management agreement with Apex Southgate, Circle, and East Coast LLC.

According to the document, Apex gave Wurz’s company the authority to not just repair its properties but to collect rent, set the rent, and lease the property, and he even has authority over all utilities.

It also said he would be compensated 100 percent of the net income after debt services and expenses are paid.

“There had to be action taken immediately to stop the unsafe conditions of these tenants,” said Wurz.

Despite all of News 12′s numerous attempts to contact Apex and the struggles Sherman city officials even said it had trying to contact the company, Wurz got in touch with them.

“I just looked them up online,” said Wurz. “I just called them. There are records of who owns the building, found them on the internet, and so I looked them up. Everybody has said they’re very hard to get a hold of. We somehow seem to be the very lucky ones that got a hold of the right person to put this together, but everybody else has been very hard to get a hold of.”

The contract expires in August 2023.

But Wurz said his goal is to own Apex Sherman and Denison properties long term.

“We’d love to be a partner for the City of Sherman and the City of Denison for us all to be able to look up in a year, 12 months and say, ‘these guys did what they said they would do and fix these places up, and we want to hold onto them for the longterm,” said Wurz.

On Wednesday, News 12 learned from the City of Sherman about a receivership hearing happening Friday.

It could open the doors for new ownership.

According to the city, that hearing was canceled because an agreement was made for the receiver to take over the property.

This is a developing story.

