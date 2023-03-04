Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police investigate arson-homicide after woman found dead in house fire

Police are investigating an arson-homicide after a woman was found dead in a house fire.
Police are investigating an arson-homicide after a woman was found dead in a house fire.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating an arson-homicide after a woman was found dead in a house fire.

According to a social media post, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office said a house was deliberately set on fire resulting in the death of a female victim, two dogs and serious injuries to a male victim.

Police said two men are in custody, facing charges of arson and homicide.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Oklahoma Fire Marshall and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner responded and OSBI is handling the matter from here, according to the post.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

Yesterday morning, MCSO Deputies and investigators worked an arson-homicide. A house was deliberately set on fire...

Posted by McCurtain County Sheriffs Office on Friday, March 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Chilly Nights, Sunny Days
Law enforcement in Lamar County are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a murder.
Sheriffs searching for vehicle, alleged murder suspect
Durant, Okla.
Hail storm causes damage, wreaks havoc across Texoma
Former Ardmore charity director Roslyn Haile plead guilty in federal court to bank and tax fraud.
Former Ardmore charity director pleads guilty to fraud
David Carl Griffin, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming...
Contractor sentenced after scamming Grayson County property owners out of $300k

Latest News

The Sherman Police Department is warning residents to be aware of “fly-by-night” roofing/auto...
Sherman Police warns against repair scammers
Tornado sirens
Durant tornado sirens stayed silent despite warning
After an outstanding water bill was paid at the eleventh hour for two utility-included...
Man says he paid Denison apartments’ water bill, enters contract to renovate complexes
Texoma already got its first dose of stormy spring-like weather Thursday. Emergency managers...
Spring refresh: revamping & preparing a shelter plan for severe weather