Police investigate arson-homicide after woman found dead in house fire

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating an arson-homicide after a woman was found dead in a house fire.

According to a social media post, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office said a house was deliberately set on fire resulting in the death of a female victim, two dogs and serious injuries to a male victim.

Police said two men are in custody, facing charges of arson and homicide.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Oklahoma Fire Marshall and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner responded and OSBI is handling the matter from here, according to the post.

