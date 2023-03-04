Sherman Police warns against repair scammers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Severe weather and hail passed through Sherman on Thursday night, possibly leaving behind damage to your home or car.
The Sherman Police Department is warning residents to be aware of “fly-by-night” roofing/auto body repair companies.
If you are in need of repairs, Sherman PD recommends going to an established and trusted company.
