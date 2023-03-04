Tishomingo celebrates the opening of veteran’s center

Tishomingo, Okla (KXII)- The city of Tishomingo celebrated a long awaited opening of its veteran’s center.

“I feel like even the veterans that have passed were here today.” said Johnston County Veteran President Terry Hutchins.

Hutchins said he was happy for the opening, but work is still needed to be done.

“It was really a blessing in disguise to finally get this thing up. "

The ceremony was conducted by the Grand Mater of Oklahoma, Glenn Chaney.

“I permit this structure long to continue to serve the people of this community and this county.” Said Chaney.

At the ceremony, Master Masons performed the Consecration of Elements ritual with corn, wine, and oil to symbolize hope, joy, and peace for the center.

Hutchins believes that’s exactly what this center will bring to the county.

A veteran himself. Hutchins is grateful for the support the center has gotten.

“If it wouldn’t have been for the county commissioner we wouldn’t have gotten nowhere, but as far as veterans there’s no words for me because 22 years in service, active duty and 6 in the guards.” Said Hutchins.

Hutchins said there is still work to do and hope the community will help.

Donation will go toward furnishing the inside of the center and landscaping the outside.

