ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man has been arrested after threatening another man.

Court documents state it happened on Monday. 37-year-old Ryan Pottberg allegedly told a man he would “kick his a**” and burn his house down.

If Pottberg is arrested he could face up to 6 months in jail.

