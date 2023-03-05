Texoma Local
Even Warmer for Sunday

Multiple days of rain later this week
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The first weekend in March will end with highs in the mid 70s, making it feel like Spring has arrived early. These warmer temperatures will come at a noticeable cost today in the form of stronger winds out of the south. Winds will increase throughout the day and peak in the afternoon with winds gusting up to 25-30mph. There is a fire danger risk for Sunday because of these warm and windy conditions.

The strong winds will make it even warmer for Monday with some parts of Texoma seeing highs in the low 80s. Enjoy the warmer weather while it’s here, as a cold front will stall over the Red River Tuesday and will initiate multiple days of rain lasting through Friday. Thankfully, there is no severe threat with these storms and will instead be another preview of Spring in the form of Spring Showers.

After the showers, colder air looks to invade Texoma to put any preview of Spring to an end. It’s looking like it could be a cold Spring Break.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

