Sulphur man hospitalized after striking concrete structure

a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.
a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 177 south of Sulphur.

Troopers said a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was driving south on the highway when it drifted off the road and struck a concrete culvert.

The driver,26-year-old Hagen Garcia was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

