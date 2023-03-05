Sulphur man hospitalized after striking concrete structure

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) -a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 177 south of Sulphur.

Troopers said a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was driving south on the highway when it drifted off the road and struck a concrete culvert.

The driver,26-year-old Hagen Garcia was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.