Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Apex “no longer in control” of Sherman, Denison apartment complexes

Apex agreed to appoint a Dallas-based firm as its receiver of properties, signing away almost...
Apex agreed to appoint a Dallas-based firm as its receiver of properties, signing away almost all of its management rights.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, a receivership hearing for all of Apex’s Sherman and Denison apartment complexes was canceled because the company came to an agreement with new management.

“We are excited that someone will buy it and help us repair our apartments,” said a Sherman Apex apartment resident, who asked to remain anonymous because of lease negotiations.

She said a new person in charge is welcome news.

“I love them because I don’t want to move. We like our neighbors.”

Apex signed away most of its management rights on Friday.

“Apex is no longer in control of those properties, which is great news for everybody, certainly with all the utility issues that have gone on, the fire, just so many things,” said Nate Strauch, the spokesperson for the City of Sherman.

According to the court documents, Apex agreed to appoint Chris Neilson of Trigil Texas Inc as the receiver.

He now takes control of the Sherman and Denison Apex properties, including the right to manage, maintain and operate the complexes.

“They’re out of Dallas,” said Strauch. “Obviously, highly respected in what they do. The city, for its part, will work with them over the course of the next month to determine what some of the best plans is for these properties.”

News 12 talked to Brandon Wurz last week, who’s under contract with Apex to renovate the properties, and he is seeking to purchase them in the next month.

“That’ll be up to the receiver and the courts to determine whether that is the actual individual that the properties are sold to at the end of this process, and if not they will go an seek other bids,” said Strauch.

The City of Sherman also wants to tear down Southgate apartments.

It caught fire in early January and remains vacant.

The city will need first need the approval of Grayson County District Judge James Fallon.

That hearing is scheduled for mid-April.

“Tearing down Southgate, removing those buildings, obviously a very dangerous situation, especially being right next to an elementary,” said Strauch.

The court documents also said Apex owes $13. 8 million in loans.

The receivership could be a new start for everyone, but residents want to see some accountability.

“After we found out what they’ve done in other states, definitely.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.
Sulphur man in critical condition after crash
An Ardmore man has been arrested after threatening another man.
Ardmore man arrested for threatening man
Both boys fell nearly 100 feet down the cliff and into a creek.
7-year-old Ada boy saves brother who falls from cliff
Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.
Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to figure out what happened after a man was killed in a...
OHP investigating fatal Stephens County crash

Latest News

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he plead guilty to drug, burglary, and credit...
Man sentenced to 20 years for drug, burglary, credit card fraud charges
Allen Shaw, 89, (left) and Randy Sander, 68, were arrested in connection with a house fire that...
OBSI investigating house fire that left one person dead
Paris Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg in front of her...
Police searching for shooter after woman shot in front of doorway
Joshua Morrow, 32, was arrested for DWI and evading after leading officers on a short pursuit...
Sherman man arrested for DWI and evading