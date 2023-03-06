Apex “no longer in control” of Sherman, Denison apartment complexes

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, a receivership hearing for all of Apex’s Sherman and Denison apartment complexes was canceled because the company came to an agreement with new management.

“We are excited that someone will buy it and help us repair our apartments,” said a Sherman Apex apartment resident, who asked to remain anonymous because of lease negotiations.

She said a new person in charge is welcome news.

“I love them because I don’t want to move. We like our neighbors.”

Apex signed away most of its management rights on Friday.

“Apex is no longer in control of those properties, which is great news for everybody, certainly with all the utility issues that have gone on, the fire, just so many things,” said Nate Strauch, the spokesperson for the City of Sherman.

According to the court documents, Apex agreed to appoint Chris Neilson of Trigil Texas Inc as the receiver.

He now takes control of the Sherman and Denison Apex properties, including the right to manage, maintain and operate the complexes.

“They’re out of Dallas,” said Strauch. “Obviously, highly respected in what they do. The city, for its part, will work with them over the course of the next month to determine what some of the best plans is for these properties.”

News 12 talked to Brandon Wurz last week, who’s under contract with Apex to renovate the properties, and he is seeking to purchase them in the next month.

“That’ll be up to the receiver and the courts to determine whether that is the actual individual that the properties are sold to at the end of this process, and if not they will go an seek other bids,” said Strauch.

The City of Sherman also wants to tear down Southgate apartments.

It caught fire in early January and remains vacant.

The city will need first need the approval of Grayson County District Judge James Fallon.

That hearing is scheduled for mid-April.

“Tearing down Southgate, removing those buildings, obviously a very dangerous situation, especially being right next to an elementary,” said Strauch.

The court documents also said Apex owes $13. 8 million in loans.

The receivership could be a new start for everyone, but residents want to see some accountability.

“After we found out what they’ve done in other states, definitely.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.