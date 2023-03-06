A+ Athlete: Joshua Kurtenbach, Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Joshua Kurtenbach from Denison High School.

Josh currently holds an outstanding GPA of 4.76, ranking him 13th overall in his class. He serves as a National Honor Society and FCA officer for the Yellow Jackets and has most recently awarded the title as the Denison Top Scholar Athlete.

“He brings such a positive energy to the classroom and has from day one,” said Denison English Teacher Dani Pilkilton. “He’s never met a stranger, so he comes right in and it was so easy to get to know him, it was so easy to get to know him whenever he got here. So, I feel like I’ve known him forever but it’s just been this year.”

“The most important to me is the academic side and so, without the academics I would not be in the spot I would be in with my future and so focusing on the school side is just the main part of being a high school athlete,” Josh Kurtenbach said.

In his athletics, Josh grinds just as hard. Competing for the Jackets in Football, Basketball, Baseball and Track. Where he excelled as a leader and a teammate for all four years of his career, earning Texoma and Texas player of the week honors on the football field. While setting the record as the first Denison quarterback to ever have over 250 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in a game.

“He was always the first guy here and the last one out. All of his teammates saw how hard he worked, which, when you work that hard it’s hard not to follow a guy like that,” Denison Football Offensive Coordinator Bryan Wilson said. “You see what he does in the community everyday he’s out there and people really seem to love Josh and you know, he’s just been a real blessing for me.”

“It teaches me things I never thought that I’d get taught and it gives me another family to be around other than the ones back at home and just having that brotherhood, having that family to be around and joke around with each other, mess around with each other and just have fun on the field and on the court,” Kurtenbach said. “It’s just a really fun opportunity and just an awesome experience.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.