Atoka County crash sends two to hospital

Two people were flown to a Oklahoma City hospital after a crash in Atoka County.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were flown to a Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Atoka County.

The crash happened around 5 Saturday evening on us-69 near Stringtown.

Troopers say a semi was driving south on the highway and hit a car that pulled out in front of it.

The car’s driver and passenger were taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. The driver had arm and chest injuries, and his passenger had head and chest injuries.

The semi driver was not injured.

