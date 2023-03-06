Caney Schools cafeteria worker arrested for lewd proposals to child
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman who works in the Caney Schools cafeteria has been arrested for lewd proposals to a child.
The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Tiffney Springer sent nude photographs to individuals under the age of 16 and requested photos from these same individuals.
Sheriffs said Springer is charged with four counts of lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16 and additional charges are likely.
Springer is in the Atoka County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.