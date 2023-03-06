Texoma Local
Caney Schools cafeteria worker arrested for lewd proposals to child

A woman who works in the Caney Schools cafeteria has been arrested for lewd proposals to a child.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman who works in the Caney Schools cafeteria has been arrested for lewd proposals to a child.

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Tiffney Springer sent nude photographs to individuals under the age of 16 and requested photos from these same individuals.

Sheriffs said Springer is charged with four counts of lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16 and additional charges are likely.

Springer is in the Atoka County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR LEWD/INDECENT PROPOSALS WITH A CHILD UNDER 16 The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by...

Posted by Atoka County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 3, 2023

