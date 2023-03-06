Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Convicted sex offender arrested after child porn found on computer

A convicted sex offender in Marshall County is facing new charges after child pornography was...
A convicted sex offender in Marshall County is facing new charges after child pornography was found on his computer during a compliance check.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A convicted sex offender in Marshall County is facing new charges after child pornography was found on his computer during a compliance check.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said Mark Anthony Stowers became nervous while deputies were asking about his computer during a compliance check on May 3, 2022. Deputies seized the computer and sent it off to be analyzed.

Sheriffs said all the computer files were downloaded and found to have child images.

According to a press release, the sheriffs department did not receive the results of the content on the computer until March 3, 2023.

Yow said Stowers is charged with aggravated possession of child pornography.

Stowers was arrested Friday, his bond is $200,00.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.
Sulphur man hospitalized after striking concrete structure
An Ardmore man has been arrested after threatening another man.
Ardmore man arrested for threatening man
Both boys fell nearly 100 feet down the cliff and into a creek.
7-year-old Ada boy saves brother who falls from cliff
Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.
Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to figure out what happened after a man was killed in a...
OHP investigating fatal Stephens County crash

Latest News

A woman who works in the Caney Schools cafeteria has been arrested for lewd proposals to a child.
Caney Schools cafeteria worker arrested for lewd proposals to child
Two people were flown to a Oklahoma City hospital after a crash in Atoka County.
Atoka County crash sends two to hospital
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to figure out what happened after a man was killed in a...
OHP investigating fatal Stephens County crash
An Ardmore man has been arrested after threatening another man.
Ardmore man arrested for threatening man