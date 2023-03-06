Convicted sex offender arrested after child porn found on computer

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A convicted sex offender in Marshall County is facing new charges after child pornography was found on his computer during a compliance check.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said Mark Anthony Stowers became nervous while deputies were asking about his computer during a compliance check on May 3, 2022. Deputies seized the computer and sent it off to be analyzed.

Sheriffs said all the computer files were downloaded and found to have child images.

According to a press release, the sheriffs department did not receive the results of the content on the computer until March 3, 2023.

Yow said Stowers is charged with aggravated possession of child pornography.

Stowers was arrested Friday, his bond is $200,00.

