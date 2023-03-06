Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Due diligence a must when considering purchasing a timeshare

The FTC has a guide for researching timeshares and avoiding scams
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Timeshares are billed as vacation homes that can double as a source of passive income. But officials advise you make sure you know exactly what you’re getting into so you aren’t surprised later by unexpected charges or challenges.

Here’s how it works: you share the cost of the property with other buyers, giving you a guaranteed amount of time at the property each year. You also receive payments as an investor when the property is rented out.

Danetha Doe with the website Money & Mimosas said timeshares can be a great option if you want to own property by the beach or lake, but don’t have the money to purchase it outright.

Doe said, as with any investment, you must do your due diligence. Here is what she recommends if you are considering purchasing a timeshare:

  • Make sure you’ve visited the property personally
  • Talk to the other owners of the property and ask about realistic returns
  • Review the legal paperwork before you sign a deal and send over any money for closing costs
  • Avoid wiring funds

Lastly, be wary because some companies inflate the potential returns on these timeshares.

The Federal Trade Commission has a guide for researching timeshares and advice to avoid scams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.
Sulphur man in critical condition after crash
An Ardmore man has been arrested after threatening another man.
Ardmore man arrested for threatening man
Both boys fell nearly 100 feet down the cliff and into a creek.
7-year-old Ada boy saves brother who falls from cliff
Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.
Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to figure out what happened after a man was killed in a...
OHP investigating fatal Stephens County crash

Latest News

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
Prosecutors said the man attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.
Man accused of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew
Joshua Morrow, 32, was arrested for DWI and evading after leading officers on a short pursuit...
Sherman man arrested for DWI and evading
Due diligence a must when considering purchasing a timeshare