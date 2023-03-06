Early voter turnout for the Oklahoma’s Special Election

Oklahoma (KXII) -A single yes or no question.

That is what Oklahoma voters are seeing on the ballot with State Question 820.

The election will either legalize recreational marijuana or keep it strictly medicinal.

And over 32,000 Oklahoma voters cast their ballots early Thursday and Friday.

As we gear up for Election Day on Tuesday, State Election Board Officials remind voters on what’s needed before you head out.

“For voters in Oklahoma, you do have to vote at your assigned polling place. If you’re not sure

where you need to vote on election day, we always recommend you head to the OK Voter Portal, check that out,” said Misha Mohr, spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Election Board.

You also need to bring proof of ID, “any state issued ID with a valid photo and an expiration date that falls after the date of the election will be accepted. Also a federal ID such as a passport or maybe military ID.”

And of course your voter ID card is also acceptable.

“It’s very hard to predict exactly what our turnout is going to look like and this election is a little bit different in that all voters in Oklahoma will have that one single state question on the ballot.”

While over 32,000 Oklahomans voted early, “as far as mail-in absentee ballots, we have seen about half, a little over a half absentee ballots that were sent out have been returned”.

Meaning 21,000 absentee ballots were requested but nearly 13,000 were filled out.

“If you don’t have time to mail it and you don’t have time to hand deliver it, or you can’t hand deliver that absentee ballot, you can still show up on election day and vote.”

Comparing those numbers to last fall’s midterm, when over 132,000 Oklahomans voted early and nearly 71,000 voted absentee.

Roughly a fifth of Oklahomans who voted early or by mail in November have done so for Tuesday’s Special Election.

The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and even if you arrive in line at 7 p.m. you’re still able to cast your ballot.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.