Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday

A doctor and WWII veteran celebrated 100 years of life with 13 other centenarians Sunday.
By News 12 Connecticut, Inc. staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC.) – A doctor and World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.

Harold Batt was a practicing radiologist until just a few years ago and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m 100 years old today and I feel great,” he said.

Batt’s 100th birthday happened to coincide with the annual centenarian celebration at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Batt was joined by 13 others who were also celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal was also on hand for the festivities.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC. via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.
Sulphur man in critical condition after crash
An Ardmore man has been arrested after threatening another man.
Ardmore man arrested for threatening man
Both boys fell nearly 100 feet down the cliff and into a creek.
7-year-old Ada boy saves brother who falls from cliff
Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.
Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to figure out what happened after a man was killed in a...
OHP investigating fatal Stephens County crash

Latest News

Danielle Miller pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a...
Feds: Woman funded lavish lifestyle with stolen COVID funds
Sen. Tammy Baldwin Reintroduces Dairy Pride Act Following Plant-Based FDA Guidance
A World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.
World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout