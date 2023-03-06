Man sentenced to 20 years for drug, burglary, credit card fraud charges

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he plead guilty to drug, burglary, and credit card fraud charges in Grayson County.

According to the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Ryan Anthony Goolsby, 45, of Lubbock, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine between 4-200 grams, burglary of a building, and multiple counts of credit or debit card abuse.

Goolsby’s sentence resulted from a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal D. A.’s Office. The Honorable Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court accepted the plea and pronounced the sentence.

A press release states, in December of 2022, Denison Police began investigating a burglary at a city storage facility. Police discovered an ATV belonging to the City of Denison was missing from the building.

A Denison Detective observed video surveillance from the burglary and was able to obtain a description of the suspect. The same detective drove around town looking for and located the suspect who was identified as Goolsby.

According to the district attorney’s office, the defendant was interviewed about the burglary and admitted his involvement. The defendant was also identified as the primary suspect in the theft of a wallet at a local shelter. An employee at the shelter reported that her backpack and wallet were stolen from her office and her wallet contained numerous credit cards. Once again, the defendant was positively identified in the theft of the wallet from video surveillance cameras.

On January 27, 2023, the defendant was arrested for multiple warrants related to his charges, according to the press release. While in the county jail, it was discovered the defendant provided drugs to another inmate.

The press release states, an investigation revealed the defendant had a baggies containing over 4 ½ grams of methamphetamine hidden inside a body cavity. The drugs were seized and sent to the DPS Crime Laboratory in Garland, Texas.

“The defendant has a lengthy criminal history with felony convictions dating back to 1995,” First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore said. “In fact, he was on parole, which is conditional release from prison, at the time he committed these offenses.”

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “I think people would be surprised at what corrections officers have to deal with on a daily basis. This case demonstrates the lengths to which drug addicts will go to feed their addiction.”

The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.