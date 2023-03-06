Texoma Local
OBSI investigating house fire that left one person dead

Allen Shaw, 89, (left) and Randy Sander, 68, were arrested in connection with a house fire that...
Allen Shaw, 89, (left) and Randy Sander, 68, were arrested in connection with a house fire that left a woman dead on Thursday.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were arrested after allegedly burning a house down, resulting in the death of a woman on Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Allen Shaw, 89, and Randy Sander, 68, were arrested in connection to the arson.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Womack Road on Thursday.

After the fire was put out, Danette Stowe, 43, was found deceased and her husband was taken to the hospital for his injuries, according to records.

Shaw and Sander have been charged with second degree murder and arson in the second degree. Shaw and Sander both have $500,000 bonds and remain in custody in the McCurtain County Jail.

