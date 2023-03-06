OHP investigating fatal Stephens County crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to figure out what happened after a man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

An OHP report stated it happened just before 1 a.m. on East 1850 Road in Stephens County, five miles west of Comanche.

The report further stated they don’t quite know what happened, but 32-year-old Lucio Herrera was driving a Polaris Ranger side-by-side.

The only other vehicle listed in the crash was a Dodge Ram, but OHP’s re[prt stated the truck was legally parked and unoccupied at the time.

Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.