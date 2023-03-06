Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

OHP investigating fatal Stephens County crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to figure out what happened after a man was killed in a...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to figure out what happened after a man was killed in a crash early this morning.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to figure out what happened after a man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

An OHP report stated it happened just before 1 a.m. on East 1850 Road in Stephens County, five miles west of Comanche.

The report further stated they don’t quite know what happened, but 32-year-old Lucio Herrera was driving a Polaris Ranger side-by-side.

The only other vehicle listed in the crash was a Dodge Ram, but OHP’s re[prt stated the truck was legally parked and unoccupied at the time.

Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both boys fell nearly 100 feet down the cliff and into a creek.
7-year-old Ada boy saves brother who falls from cliff
Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.
Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping
a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.
Sulphur man hospitalized after striking concrete structure
A person died Wednesday and police are still searching for the driver who they believe hit the...
Pedestrian killed, police searching for driver
Police are investigating an arson-homicide after a woman was found dead in a house fire.
Police investigate arson-homicide after woman found dead in house fire

Latest News

Two people were flown to a Oklahoma City hospital after a crash in Atoka County.
Atoka County crash sends two to hospital
An Ardmore man has been arrested after threatening another man.
Ardmore man arrested for threatening man
a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.
Sulphur man hospitalized after striking concrete structure
Tishomingo celebrates new Veteran Center opening
Tishomingo celebrates the opening of veteran’s center