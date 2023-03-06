Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police searching for shooter after woman shot in front of doorway

Paris Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg in front of her...
Paris Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg in front of her doorway Sunday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg in front of her doorway Sunday night.

Police said the woman stated she heard yelling in her apartment complex located in the 300 block of Stone Avenue and went to see what was going on, that’s when she heard a gunshot and realized she had been shot.

The woman was treated for a shotgun wound to her upper thigh area at Paris Regional Health Center and later released.

Police said the incident is under investigating and no suspect has been identified.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a Sulphur man was hospitalized after a crash in Murray County.
Sulphur man in critical condition after crash
An Ardmore man has been arrested after threatening another man.
Ardmore man arrested for threatening man
Both boys fell nearly 100 feet down the cliff and into a creek.
7-year-old Ada boy saves brother who falls from cliff
Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.
Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to figure out what happened after a man was killed in a...
OHP investigating fatal Stephens County crash

Latest News

Joshua Morrow, 32, was arrested for DWI and evading after leading officers on a short pursuit...
Sherman man arrested for DWI and evading
Oklahoma voters are deciding whether to legalize marijuana sales for those 21 and older.
Pot vote has Oklahoma hungry to rake in green from Texas
The cannabis industry wants to expand the market to help offset falling prices brought on in...
Oklahoma: What to expect as voters consider legal weed
A woman who works in the Caney Schools cafeteria has been arrested for lewd proposals to a child.
Caney Schools cafeteria worker arrested for lewd proposals to child