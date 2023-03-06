Police searching for shooter after woman shot in front of doorway

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg in front of her doorway Sunday night.

Police said the woman stated she heard yelling in her apartment complex located in the 300 block of Stone Avenue and went to see what was going on, that’s when she heard a gunshot and realized she had been shot.

The woman was treated for a shotgun wound to her upper thigh area at Paris Regional Health Center and later released.

Police said the incident is under investigating and no suspect has been identified.

