Sherman man arrested for DWI and evading

Joshua Morrow, 32, was arrested for DWI and evading after leading officers on a short pursuit...
Joshua Morrow, 32, was arrested for DWI and evading after leading officers on a short pursuit on Sunday night.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is in jail after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit on Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for suspected drunk driving, before the vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle led deputies on a short pursuit that came to an end on FM-691 between US-75 and Texoma Parkway.

The release states that the Sherman Police Department assisted and deployed a tire deflation device on the suspect vehicle.

Deputies identified the driver as Joshua Morrow, 32, of Sherman.

Morrow was taken to the Grayson County Jail for driving while intoxicated and evading with a vehicle. He is being held on $12,040 bond.

