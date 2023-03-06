Texoma Local
Soggy Times Mid-Week

GOOD NEWS: Very low risk of severe weather
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A frontal boundary will stall near Texoma Tuesday, and that coupled with lifting provided by southwesterly flow aloft and a “decent” inflow of Gulf moisture will lead occasional showers and thunderstorms. These are expected to last from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. The heaviest rain is expected to take place Wednesday night and Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms are possible, but at a much lower level than last week with just a marginal risk, the lowest of the five risk categories. Compare this to last Thursday’s event when most of Texoma was in either a level 3 or 4 severe risk category. This time, there’s near-zero threat of tornadoes or damaging wind, some nickel to quarter sized hail in just a few pockets looks to be about it.

The primary concern this week will be localized flooding given saturated soils. The front finally “punches” through on Friday leaving us with mostly dry weather for the weekend. A dry cold front passing Sunday keep us in a cooler and dry pattern with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s, right on average for the date.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

