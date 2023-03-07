Ardmore city commissioners vote to become Purple Heart city, repair Colvert’s Dairy sign

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore City Commissioners voted Monday evening to make the city a Purple Heart City.

Mayor Doug Pfau stood with American Legion post 65 past commander Kent Tucker while giving the proclamation.

“It’s amazing that the mayor and the city of Ardmore is making Ardmore a purple-heart city,” Tucker said. “Anyone that has a purple heart is recognized and we just appreciate that - a lot of them have given their lives and received the purple heart that way too. It’s all for our country and helping our country.”

City commissioners unanimously voted yes for that proclamation and on other items, including a 33 thousand dollar agreement with a local architectural firm to add more safety features to the city hall.

“There are times when we do have people who are upset visibly upset and there have been times wen we have had to escort people out of the building and by having these renovations we will make a foyer and allow people to buzz in if necessary,” assistant city manager Kevin Norris said. “People will be able to access the 2nd floor, they’ll still be able to come to the police department and get their records.”

Commissioners also voted to amend the city ordinance for willfully disrupting city business. Norris said this was because in the past, people have attended open meetings and refused to follow the rules.

“This basically just gives some direction or guidance on what can be done if somebody is becoming unruly and they won’t calm down, or they are asked to leave and they won’t leave,” Norris said.

This ordinance means they could be given a small fine, no more than $500.

Commissioners also voted to declare the old Colvert Dairy sign surplus and allow the city manager to find someone to restore it. City Manager Kevin Boatright said its the first step for a project he hopes will preserve some of Ardmore’s beloved history.

“It allowed us legally to go ahead and put out a request for proposals,” Boatright said. “We think as you grow as a city it’s important to remember your history and kinda how you got here today.”

Currently, the sign is sitting in storage, but Boatright said he hopes it will be returned to the downtown area.

