Changes coming to downtown Sherman parking

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman is getting the green light to free up more space for parking in downtown.

According to a social media post, beginning in April, the parking lot near Crockett and Houston St. will open as free hourly parking, and the lot directly behind it, will become paid, reserved parking.

Starting Monday, the city will close both lots for about 2-3 weeks for the repaving and reconfiguring of the layout of the lot, according to the post.

If you have already paid to reserve a spot for 2023, your new parking sticker should come in the mail. If you would like to pay to reserve a spot, you can fill out the online form here.

