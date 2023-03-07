Chickasaw Nation in partnership for Coney Island casino bid

BROOKLYN, New York (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is part of a multi-billion dollar proposed casino project in New York.

According to New York real estate giant Thor Equities’ press release, Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends are joining Thor Equities’ bid for a comprehensive casino, hotel, and entertainment proposal for Coney Island that will transform the area.

The press release states, New York State will issue three downstate casino licenses in the coming months, and this partnership allows officials to draw on the expertise and institutional knowledge of respected developers and operators while also fulfilling a generations-long promise to Coney Island by providing the region with a permanent, thriving local economic engine. If awarded a license, Coney Island’s economy will no longer be so singularly dependent on summertime amusement park visitors.

The combined mastery of Saratoga Casino Holdings and The Chickasaw Nation will provide Coney Island with expertise in gaming, coupled with a deep understanding of the importance of meeting local community needs, according to the press release. Together, they will operate gaming in Coney Island.

“We currently enjoy an excellent strategic partnership with Legends at our flagship property WinStar World Casino and Resort. Our investment and involvement in this project reflects a desire to expand that relationship and extend it to additional strategic partners in Thor and Saratoga,” Global Gaming Board Chairman Bill Lance said. “We look forward to a successful collaboration based on our combined strengths and perhaps most importantly – our shared commitment to develop a top-tier entertainment venue that promises to respect the history of the neighborhood and breathe new life into this iconic New York City landmark. We look forward to taking our partnership with Legends – a known and trusted entity in New York – to even greater heights.”

