City of Van Alstyne asks residents to conserve water

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Van Alstyne is asking residents to converse water until Wednesday.

According to a social media post, Van Alstyne’s water supply from the North Texas Municipal Water District will be interrupted for portions of the day, starting Monday, due to construction activities on their pipelines.

The city said that their water system will continue receiving water from their wells during this time, but ask if residents would voluntarily conserve water use during this time; specifically, large outdoor water use such as lawn irrigation or filling swimming pools.

If you have questions, contact the City of Van Alstyne offices as indicated on your monthly water bill.

