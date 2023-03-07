Durant reveals results of Community Perception Survey

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Earlier this year, Durant sent out a Community Perception Survey to identify the main issues in the city. On Monday they held a town hall meeting to reveal and discuss the results.

Durant City Manager, Lisa Taylor, said she was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.

“I think it’s a great start, this is more about the whole process, not just about the event,” Taylor said.

The survey consisted of a series of questions on various categories. In the meeting, each category was discussed. Some had more negative feedback including housing while others trended positively like education.

“We’re above the state and national average and I think that really speaks highly to our community and our educators,” Durant citizen, Kara Byrd said.

One topic was trust in community leaders. The majority voted that they trust these figures most or some of the time. Citizens specifically brought up issues regarding city council.

“I was really hoping to hear engagement from city council from why those plans haven’t been enacted before and why we are starting the process over again,” Byrd said.

Citizens also voiced concerns about roads.

“Why in meetings like this, when we’re talking about important issues, have we not been able to address the terrible roads in Durant,” A Durant man said during the discussion section of the meeting.

However, some addressed other infrastructure that needs upgrades in addition to the roads.

“If we do nothing but just invest in roads we’re gonna have great roads that lead to nowhere with nothing to do that people continue to drive out of town on,” Byrd said.

There were a total of 10 strengths and weaknesses identified.

“We have to start thinking long-term, long-range, master planning, we can’t continue to make bandaid approaches to things that need major surgical issues and fixes,” Byrd said.

Moving forward, the city has a ten-step development process in place for resolution and they will rank how realistic each solution is. The city says the full results of the survey, including all anonymous comments, will be released to the public later this week.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.