Heavy Rain - Yes, Severe Weather - Probably Not

­­A cold front continues a slow southward drift overnight; meanwhile a weak upper wave approaches from the west. This sets the stage for widespread rain and thunderstorms late tonight and into the day Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures, mostly in the 50s, can be expected behind the front for daytime highs on Wednesday. Occasional showers and thunderstorms continue in the forecast until a surge of drier air arrives Friday morning.

Heavy rainfall is the primary feature we’ll see with this weather event, please be on the alert for flooded roads, this will be an issue. Severe thunderstorms are possible, but just barely, with a near-zero tornado threat.

Rain ends Thursday night and we get some sunshine on Friday, a few showers may return Saturday before drier air gives us several rain-free days in a row from Sunday into the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

