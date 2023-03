BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested following a pursuit through part of southern Oklahoma.

Larontai Dixon reportedly led Madill Police on a chase after allegedly stealing from Walmart.

Officers followed him into Bryan County, where officers and state troopers were able to use a spike strip and a pit maneuver to bring him to a stop.

