Man struck by train in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A man was struck and killed by a train Sunday morning in Durant.

Police said it happened not far from the Choctaw Casino along 9th Avenue.

The train conductor saw a man lying in between the tracks and immediately put on the brakes and sounded his horn, but the man didn’t move and was run over.

Durant Police found a Texas driver’s license in his pocket.

That same drivers license was reported missing the night before at the casino.

No official word on the cause of death or the man’s identity.

