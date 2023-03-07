Texoma Local
Man struck by train in Durant

Police said it happened not far from the Choctaw Casino along 9th Avenue.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A man was struck and killed by a train Sunday morning in Durant.

Police said it happened not far from the Choctaw Casino along 9th Avenue.

The train conductor saw a man lying in between the tracks and immediately put on the brakes and sounded his horn, but the man didn’t move and was run over.

Durant Police  found a Texas driver’s license in his pocket.

That same drivers license was reported missing the night before at the casino.

No official word on the cause of death or the man’s identity.

