“One Pill Kills” campaign launched in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Drug Enforcement Agency created a social media campaign, “One Pill Can Kill,” to create focused discussions about the increasing dangers of fentanyl in our society that is being modified for Grayson County.

According to a press release from Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith, The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office are offering the program, “One Kill Pills” to local school districts beginning in March.

The program will be presented to Tioga ISD on March 8th, Pottsboro ISD on March 20th, and S&S CISD on March 23rd.

“Our hope is that every school district in Grayson County will sign up for this free program,” D.A. Smith said. “We want to educate everyone in this county in hopes of preventing even one overdose death.”

Smith said it is anticipated the program will reach several hundred children.

