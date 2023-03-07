Texoma Local
Sherman ISD celebrating Dr. Hicks Literacy Day

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The United Way of Grayson County has established Tuesday, March 7 as Dr. Hicks Literacy Day.

Over 100 volunteers from the community spent the day at Sherman elementary schools reading to the kids as a way to honor the life and legacy of former Sherman ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks.

Reading to children was one of the many ways the late Dr. Hicks served the community, which is why United Way chose his birthday for the event.

“I think we’re just so humbled to be a part of this process,” Director of Development at United Way Grayson County Katie Eubank said. “To deploy so many volunteers and connect them with so many kids and teachers, it’s just a wonderful thing. So, just glad to be a part of it and celebrate him today.”

