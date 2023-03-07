Sherwood Shores water well tests positive for E. coli

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Texas Water Utilities (TWU) announced Tuesday that a water well in the Sherwood Shores water system tested positive for E. coli. The public notice affects approximately 658 homes in Sherwood Shores.

According to a press release from Environmental Health & Safety Manager Chuck Barry, E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply on Monday. These bacteria can make you sick, and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.

The well was removed from service immediately and is being thoroughly disinfected and flushed, the release states.

TWU said the well will remain offline and the raw water from that source will not be used until additional sampling is performed and laboratory results indicate no presence of E. coli.

The drinking water in the distribution system tested free of bacteria based off samples taken at the same time as the well, according to Barry.

Barry stated that the samples were bacteria-free because the disinfectant used in the water treatment performed effectively.

TWU anticipates the problem being resolved within the week.

