Tanglewood Resort announces spring break fun

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Spring break is just around the corner and Tanglewood Resort is preparing to have plenty of fun for the whole family.

The resort will have a multitude of outdoor activities and games available on March 10-19. A bounce house, kickball croquet, cornhole toss, bucket golf tournament, bowling, and dance parties will be available daily near the playground, according to a press release.

“We just want to create an experience that they can’t find anywhere else but they don’t have to travel too far to get,” General Manager Regina Rhodes said.

Other events available:

Kid-friendly movie nights

Glow pool party

Leprechaun Gold Coin Hunt

Mad Hatters Band on the Tiki Stage will take place on select days

Family-friendly area activities within minutes of Tanglewood

