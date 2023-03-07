Texoma Local
Tanglewood Resort announces spring break fun

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Spring break is just around the corner and Tanglewood Resort is preparing to have plenty of fun for the whole family.

The resort will have a multitude of outdoor activities and games available on March 10-19. A bounce house, kickball croquet, cornhole toss, bucket golf tournament, bowling, and dance parties will be available daily near the playground, according to a press release.

“We just want to create an experience that they can’t find anywhere else but they don’t have to travel too far to get,” General Manager Regina Rhodes said.

Other events available:

  • Kid-friendly movie nights
  • Glow pool party
  • Leprechaun Gold Coin Hunt
  • Mad Hatters Band on the Tiki Stage will take place on select days
  • Family-friendly area activities within minutes of Tanglewood
  • For the full schedule of events, click here

For more information on all the actives Tanglwood has to offer during spring break, click here.

