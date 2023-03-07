Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Wanted fugitive arrested in Johnston County

A man wanted for kidnapping and assault in Oklahoma City is facing more charges after his...
A man wanted for kidnapping and assault in Oklahoma City is facing more charges after his arrest during a traffic stop in Johnston County.(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man wanted for kidnapping and assault in Oklahoma City is facing more charges after his arrest during a traffic stop in Johnston County.

According to a post from the sheriffs office, deputies searched 32-year-old Tiwan Gilbreath’s vehicle after a traffic stop and found six pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and possible drug proceeds.

The post adds, Gilbreath was already wanted for kidnapping, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and domestic assault, and battery by strangulation.

The department said in addition to felony warrants out of Oklahoma County, Gilbreath is facing charges for possession of CDS marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug proceeds.

Gilbreath was booked into the Johnston County Jail.

A man wanted for kidnapping and assault in Oklahoma City is facing more charges after his...
A man wanted for kidnapping and assault in Oklahoma City is facing more charges after his arrest during a traffic stop in Johnston County.(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who works in the Caney Schools cafeteria has been arrested for lewd proposals to a child.
Caney Schools cafeteria worker arrested for lewd proposals to child
James Stewart, 65, plead guilty on Friday to trafficking another person.
Denison musician pleads guilty to trafficking
Joshua Morrow, 32, was arrested for DWI and evading after leading officers on a short pursuit...
Sherman man arrested for DWI and evading
Police said it happened not far from the Choctaw Casino along 9th Avenue.
Man struck by train in Durant
Apex agreed to appoint a Dallas-based firm as its receiver of properties, signing away almost...
Apex “no longer in control” of Sherman, Denison apartment complexes

Latest News

A man was arrested following a pursuit through part of southern Oklahoma.
Man arrested after leading officers on chase
Spring break is just around the corner and Tanglewood Resort is preparing to have plenty of fun...
Tanglewood Resort announces spring break fun
Ardmore City Commissioners voted Monday evening to make the city a Purple Heart City.
Ardmore city commissioners vote to become Purple Heart city, repair Colvert’s Dairy sign
Durant reveals results of Community Perception Survey
Durant reveals results of Community Perception Survey