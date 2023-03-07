Wanted fugitive arrested in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man wanted for kidnapping and assault in Oklahoma City is facing more charges after his arrest during a traffic stop in Johnston County.

According to a post from the sheriffs office, deputies searched 32-year-old Tiwan Gilbreath’s vehicle after a traffic stop and found six pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and possible drug proceeds.

The post adds, Gilbreath was already wanted for kidnapping, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and domestic assault, and battery by strangulation.

The department said in addition to felony warrants out of Oklahoma County, Gilbreath is facing charges for possession of CDS marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug proceeds.

Gilbreath was booked into the Johnston County Jail.

