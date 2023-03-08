Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Ardmore

By Brayel Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- While disaster can strike at anytime, The American Red Cross is always ready.

Right now, The Red Cross is looking for help in the community.

The American Red Cross of Ardmore announced March 7 its need for more volunteers.

“90 percent of the Red Cross workforce is volunteers.” said Matthew Trotter spokesman for The Red Cross.

However, Trotter says since the Pandemic, they’ve had a hard time filling empty volunteer positions in Oklahoma; specifically Ardmore.

“So it is critical for us to have that strong volunteer workforce.” said Trotter

Trotter says there is no qualification requirement for volunteers, but they are looking for special quality.

“The number one thing we need in volunteers is people who just want to help other people, that’s really it.” He said.

Trotter said that even the busiest person could volunteer.

" Volunteering, it doesn’t have to be a huge commitment. If you don’t have that much time, we can find something for you that fits your skills, your passion, and that fits your schedule,” he said.

Those interested are encouraged to visit here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who works in the Caney Schools cafeteria has been arrested for lewd proposals to a child.
Caney Schools cafeteria worker arrested for lewd proposals to child
James Stewart, 65, plead guilty on Friday to trafficking another person.
Denison musician pleads guilty to trafficking
Police said it happened not far from the Choctaw Casino along 9th Avenue.
Man struck by train in Durant
Joshua Morrow, 32, was arrested for DWI and evading after leading officers on a short pursuit...
Sherman man arrested for DWI and evading
The execution date for Andre Thomas was withdrawn Tuesday.
Andre Thomas granted stay of execution

Latest News

Regardless of laws across the Red River, marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws
Voters hit the polls on Tuesday to vote on State Question 820.
Oklahoma Representative Justin Humphrey leaves a final message to voters
Oklahoma voters rejected a state question Tuesday to allow for the recreational use of...
Oklahoma voters say ‘no’ to recreational marijuana question