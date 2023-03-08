The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- While disaster can strike at anytime, The American Red Cross is always ready.

Right now, The Red Cross is looking for help in the community.

The American Red Cross of Ardmore announced March 7 its need for more volunteers.

“90 percent of the Red Cross workforce is volunteers.” said Matthew Trotter spokesman for The Red Cross.

However, Trotter says since the Pandemic, they’ve had a hard time filling empty volunteer positions in Oklahoma; specifically Ardmore.

“So it is critical for us to have that strong volunteer workforce.” said Trotter

Trotter says there is no qualification requirement for volunteers, but they are looking for special quality.

“The number one thing we need in volunteers is people who just want to help other people, that’s really it.” He said.

Trotter said that even the busiest person could volunteer.

" Volunteering, it doesn’t have to be a huge commitment. If you don’t have that much time, we can find something for you that fits your skills, your passion, and that fits your schedule,” he said.

Those interested are encouraged to visit here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.