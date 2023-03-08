Cedar Mills Marina office building burns down
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Multiples fire departments responded to a fire at the Cedar Mills Marina and Resort on Tuesday night.
According to a social media post, Sherwood Shores, Gordonville and Callisburg fire departments responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. at the Cedar Mills Marina office building.
The resort said communication through out the marina and resort is temporarily down.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
