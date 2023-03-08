Texoma Local
Cedar Mills Marina office building burns down

The Cedar Mills Marina office building burned down Tuesday night, according to the Gordonville...
The Cedar Mills Marina office building burned down Tuesday night, according to the Gordonville Fire Department.(Brian/Karla Pierce)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Multiples fire departments responded to a fire at the Cedar Mills Marina and Resort on Tuesday night.

According to a social media post, Sherwood Shores, Gordonville and Callisburg fire departments responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. at the Cedar Mills Marina office building.

Cedar Mills Office caught fire tonight. Sherwood , Gordonville ,Callisburg fire departments responded. ,

Posted by Gordonville Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The resort said communication through out the marina and resort is temporarily down.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

It saddens the crew at Cedar Mills to let our customers know that last night the Ships Store burned to the ground. ...

Posted by Cedar Mills Marina & Resort on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

