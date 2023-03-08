City of Denison reports water main break
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison announced Wednesday that there was a water main break that would affect some customers.
According to a social media post, utility crews were on site Wednesday morning repairing a 12-inch break at Fawn Hollow Trail and Preston Road.
The city said the following customers will experience little to no water pressure until repairs are completed:
- High View Estates
- Fawn Hollow edition
- one to two residents on Preston Road
