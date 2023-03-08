City of Denison reports water main break

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison announced Wednesday that there was a water main break that would affect some customers.

According to a social media post, utility crews were on site Wednesday morning repairing a 12-inch break at Fawn Hollow Trail and Preston Road.

The city said the following customers will experience little to no water pressure until repairs are completed:

High View Estates

Fawn Hollow edition

one to two residents on Preston Road

Check back for updates.

