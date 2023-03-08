The City of Durant installs new weather radar

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A new radar is in town.

Tuesday, the City of Durant installed a weather radar on the Cardinal Glass Water Tower off of Hwy 70.

“The top of the water tower is 196-feet so it’ll sit on top of it and just placing it on top of the water tower will save money for having to build a tower to put it on,” said Durant Emergency Manager Richard Ezel.

The Oklahoma Emergency Management Office allocated 1.6 million dollars toward this radar, which was ultimately funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Previous Emergency Manager, James Dalton started this program and project years ago and it is just now coming into fruition,” Ezel said.

Ezel said this radar will allow a better view when severe weather is near, “currently we rely on the National Weather Service out of Norman or the National Weather Service out of DFW to get our radar coverage for this area.”

News 12′s Steve LaNore explained, “this is a great thing we have this government radar now that will be in, helping to fill in that gap between Oklahoma City and Dallas. But of course, I want to point out that News 12 has had Doppler 12 doing the same thing for a long time.”

KXII has owned and operated its own Doppler radar located in Madill.

News 12′s Meteorologists use Doppler 12 on a daily basis and will soon have access to this radar’s data.

“So this will be another piece in our tool kit, everybody else will also have access to this new radar, we’ll continue to have our in-house access to Doppler 12, which of course we can show on the air,” LaNore added.

Ezel said he expects the new radar to come online in the next 2-3 weeks.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.