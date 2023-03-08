Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The City of Durant installs new weather radar

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A new radar is in town.

Tuesday, the City of Durant installed a weather radar on the Cardinal Glass Water Tower off of Hwy 70.

“The top of the water tower is 196-feet so it’ll sit on top of it and just placing it on top of the water tower will save money for having to build a tower to put it on,” said Durant Emergency Manager Richard Ezel.

The Oklahoma Emergency Management Office allocated 1.6 million dollars toward this radar, which was ultimately funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Previous Emergency Manager, James Dalton started this program and project years ago and it is just now coming into fruition,” Ezel said.

Ezel said this radar will allow a better view when severe weather is near, “currently we rely on the National Weather Service out of Norman or the National Weather Service out of DFW to get our radar coverage for this area.”

News 12′s Steve LaNore explained, “this is a great thing we have this government radar now that will be in, helping to fill in that gap between Oklahoma City and Dallas. But of course, I want to point out that News 12 has had Doppler 12 doing the same thing for a long time.”

KXII has owned and operated its own Doppler radar located in Madill.

News 12′s Meteorologists use Doppler 12 on a daily basis and will soon have access to this radar’s data.

“So this will be another piece in our tool kit, everybody else will also have access to this new radar, we’ll continue to have our in-house access to Doppler 12, which of course we can show on the air,” LaNore added.

Ezel said he expects the new radar to come online in the next 2-3 weeks.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who works in the Caney Schools cafeteria has been arrested for lewd proposals to a child.
Caney Schools cafeteria worker arrested for lewd proposals to child
James Stewart, 65, plead guilty on Friday to trafficking another person.
Denison musician pleads guilty to trafficking
Police said it happened not far from the Choctaw Casino along 9th Avenue.
Man struck by train in Durant
Joshua Morrow, 32, was arrested for DWI and evading after leading officers on a short pursuit...
Sherman man arrested for DWI and evading
Apex agreed to appoint a Dallas-based firm as its receiver of properties, signing away almost...
Apex “no longer in control” of Sherman, Denison apartment complexes

Latest News

The group Gunter Clean Air is still trying to change concrete batch plant laws, and on Tuesday,...
Gunter Clean Air takes batch plant concerns to commissioners, Texas senator files bill addressing complaints
The drinking water in the distribution system tested free of bacteria based off samples taken...
Sherwood Shores water well tests positive for E. coli
The City of Sherman is getting the green light to free up more space for parking in downtown.
Changes coming to downtown Sherman parking
Tom Love, right, in 1994.
Tom Love, Founder and Executive Chair of Love’s Travel Stops, passes at 85