City of Ector issues boil water notice

ECTOR, Texas (KXII) - The city of Ector announced a boil water notice on Wednesday.

According to a release from the city, all residents are asked to boil their water prior to consumption starting Wednesday.

The city will notify customers when the water is safe to consume again.

If you have questions, call the city at (903) 961-2495.

