Gunter Clean Air takes batch plant concerns to commissioners, Texas senator files bill addressing complaints

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The group Gunter Clean Air is still trying to change concrete batch plant laws, and on Tuesday, they took their fight to the Grayson County commissioners court.

“This is the first time they allowed me to be on the agenda, and I really appreciate that,” said Deirdre Diamond.

Before commissioners on Tuesday, Diamond asked for support in her fight for cleaner air.

“I would like for them to acknowledge the risks to my community so that we can actually start taking some meaningful actions,” said Diamond.

Diamond worries a cluster of Gunter batch plants, all located within a stone throws from one another, may all together be emitting an unsafe level of pollutants.

“She has numbers that contradicts some other numbers, so somewhere in the middle is hopefully we can meet a compromise and at least mutual understanding of what the situation is,” said Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey.

Commissioners began tracking their own data on air monitors recording pollutants in the morning and evening.

That data shows pollutants reaching above ten about 12 percent of the time, a step above the lowest level possible, in about a three month period.

In the fall, News 12 also tracked the same monitors and found levels peak at ten or more sixty percent of the time during one month.

“There was usually fog or weather conditions that caused those numbers to go up,” said Grayson County Commissioner Phyllis James, who represents Gunter.

“I fought concrete plants before I was ever elected,” said James.

She also said she put a monitor on the south and north end of Wall Street, and tracked about 970 trucks on the road every eight days.

A previous report from Senior Air Quality Scientist at Air Resource Specialists, Howard Gebhart, listed 3500 trucks traveling to and from the plants.

But, she said commissioners can only do so much.

“This is truly though not a county issue, and it’s not a city issue,” said James. “This is a state issue. If anyone has a problem with this, they need to speak to their legislators in Austin to have law changed or they need to work with TCEQ.”

In Austin, Senator Drew Springer filed a bill which could impose fees for multiple complaints requiring the TCEQ to investigate.

“After you’ve made three calls on the same place in a year, then you’re going to have to put up a bond that then says if you call a fourth time that then if you’re wrong and there’s still no findings then we’re going to use the bond to pay that expense,” said Springer.

He said those bonds range from $700 to $4000.

“We really need him to drop those bills that he’s doing because it is basically going to handicap communities and a citizens ability to communicate with the TCEQ,” said Diamond.

“The Gunter batch plants definitely played a part in this because this is where I really first became aware of it, but I wanted to ask TCEQ, and we found out from talking with TCEQ that Gunter wasn’t unique as far calls being called in multiple times,” said Springer. “It was the landfills. It’s the asphalt plants, there’s packing plants, and so you know there’s just tons of state money being wasted.”

The court ended with no action on the issue without a straight forward resolution.

“We want rooftops, we want buildings, we want businesses,” said James. “With that comes concrete plants. They’re here because of progress.”

County Judge Bruce Dawsey said he plans to continue the conversation over the next two months, but Tuesday was all about listening.

“All of the citizens have the right to have their own concerns and issues, and as an elected official, you know, we have to listen to the voters and advocate for those that we can and at least understand those that we can’t advocate for,” said Dawsey.

