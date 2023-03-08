International Women’s Day: Appreciating women in law enforcement

(KXII) -It’s International Women’s Day and here in Texoma News 12 spoke to the brave women in local law enforcement.

“I think a female in a male dominated profession, there’s always some trials that come with it,” said Grayson County Sergeant Amanda Owens.

At the Grayson county Sheriff’s Office, out of the 26 current patrol deputies, only two are female.

“Well I started off in the jail, patrol was kind of my end goal and this is just what I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” said Grayson County Deputy Heather Nash.

In Sherman, Corporal Talia Riffe has been with the police department for almost 8 years, “there’s just different strengths that women bring as far as communication and being more empathetic than our male counterparts and those differences make us an asset and we’re a better team because of those differences.”

Bryan County Deputy Tasha Yarbrough agrees, “as females we just do things differently, our minds work differently, we approach problems and solve things differently.”

In Bryan County, out of 18 patrol deputies, three are female.

“I kind of got inspired by having just gone through things in my childhood and having interactions with law enforcement, I just saw the positive impact they’ve had in my family, in my life and I just wanted to follow in those footsteps,” said Deputy Yarbrough.

Yarbrough said just because you work differently than your male counterparts, this shouldn’t be looked at as a setback, “just because I do things differently, doesn’t mean that I’m doing them wrong” (yarbrough)

“If you want something, go get it, just work for it and the satisfaction of achieving those goals is worth it,” added Cpl. Riffe.

