Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

International Women’s Day: Appreciating women in law enforcement

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) -It’s International Women’s Day and here in Texoma News 12 spoke to the brave women in local law enforcement.

“I think a female in a male dominated profession, there’s always some trials that come with it,” said Grayson County Sergeant Amanda Owens.

At the Grayson county Sheriff’s Office, out of the 26 current patrol deputies, only two are female.

“Well I started off in the jail, patrol was kind of my end goal and this is just what I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” said Grayson County Deputy Heather Nash.

In Sherman, Corporal Talia Riffe has been with the police department for almost 8 years, “there’s just different strengths that women bring as far as communication and being more empathetic than our male counterparts and those differences make us an asset and we’re a better team because of those differences.”

Bryan County Deputy Tasha Yarbrough agrees, “as females we just do things differently, our minds work differently, we approach problems and solve things differently.”

In Bryan County, out of 18 patrol deputies, three are female.

“I kind of got inspired by having just gone through things in my childhood and having interactions with law enforcement, I just saw the positive impact they’ve had in my family, in my life and I just wanted to follow in those footsteps,” said Deputy Yarbrough.

Yarbrough said just because you work differently than your male counterparts, this shouldn’t be looked at as a setback, “just because I do things differently, doesn’t mean that I’m doing them wrong”  (yarbrough)

“If you want something, go get it, just work for it and the satisfaction of achieving those goals is worth it,” added Cpl. Riffe.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regardless of laws across the Red River, marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws
The execution date for Andre Thomas was withdrawn Tuesday.
Andre Thomas granted stay of execution
Oklahoma voters rejected a state question Tuesday to allow for the recreational use of...
Oklahoma voters say ‘no’ to recreational marijuana question
The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and even if you arrive in line at 7 p.m. you’re still...
Early voter turnout low for Oklahoma pot vote
James Stewart, 65, plead guilty on Friday to trafficking another person.
Denison musician pleads guilty to trafficking

Latest News

Early voting runs from April 24 through the 28 and election day is Tuesday, May 6.
Two Denison City Council seats up for election
Cedar Mills Marina & Resort fire
Cedar Mills Marina & Resort ships store destroyed in fire
Cedar Mills Marina & Resort fire
Cedar Mills Marina & Resort fire
News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment...
Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor
Both the defense counsel and former prosecutor react to Andre Thomas’ execution date being...
“Relieved”: Death row inmate’s defense granted more time to prove incompetence